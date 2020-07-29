Heat And Humidity Hang On

Weather Update: Wednesday, July 29 —

Today starts off much like yesterday with low temps hovering in the low 70s. Plenty of sunshine to start the day off as high temps climb into the low 90s by earlier this afternoon. heat index outside of any storms will be in the 98-102° range again. There is still a quasi-stalled boundary lingering in northwest Tennessee. It unfortunately won’t move much today. There is an broad upper low located in eastern Oklahoma/SE Kansas/NW Arkansas it will slowly shift east that hopefully will provide more areas rain this afternoon compared to yesterday. Threats today will remain the same. Heavy rain where storms develop, they will be slow movers.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamelltv