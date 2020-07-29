Jackson-Madison County Library to reopen to public Aug. 3

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library plans to reopen on Aug. 3 after being closed for two weeks, and offering two weeks of curbside service.

The Main Library downtown will offer curbside services only from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, according to a news release. The release says the public will be able to browse for material or use the computer lab from noon until 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon until 5 p.m. on Fridays.

Curbside services will be available on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., according to the release.

Curbside services will be offered at the North Branch from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Patrons must enter the downtown branch from College Street, and every guest must wear a face covering and undergo a health screening, according to the release.

A limited number of computers will be available, and there will be no seating for reading or studying, according to the release.

For more information, contact the library at (731) 425-8600, go to their Facebook page, or their website.