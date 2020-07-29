Mugshots : Madison County : 07/28/20 – 07/29/20 July 29, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/9SHANNON CHRISTOPHER Failure to appear, violation of conditions of community supervision, sex offender registry violations Show Caption Hide Caption 2/9ARRON MCAVOY Schedule VI drug violations, violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption 3/9BLAKE ROBINSON Aggravated robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 4/9DENZEL LE DYSON Schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony Show Caption Hide Caption 5/9JOHN BRYANT BOND Vandalism, simple domestic assault, violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 6/9KRYSTAL JOY ROGERS Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/9PETER PAPPAS Failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 8/9ROBERT EUBANKS Violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/9TONY JUSTIN BUTLER Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/28/20 and 7 a.m. on 07/29/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest