Mugshots : Madison County : 07/28/20 – 07/29/20

1/9 SHANNON CHRISTOPHER Failure to appear, violation of conditions of community supervision, sex offender registry violations

2/9 ARRON MCAVOY Schedule VI drug violations, violation of parole

3/9 BLAKE ROBINSON Aggravated robbery

4/9 DENZEL LE DYSON Schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony

5/9 JOHN BRYANT BOND Vandalism, simple domestic assault, violation of order of protection



6/9 KRYSTAL JOY ROGERS Violation of community corrections

7/9 PETER PAPPAS Failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine

8/9 ROBERT EUBANKS Violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license

9/9 TONY JUSTIN BUTLER Simple domestic assault



















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/28/20 and 7 a.m. on 07/29/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.