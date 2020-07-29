Scattered Thunderstorms Tonight, Rounds of Rain Tomorrow

Weather Update – 2:30 p.m. – Monday, July 27th

Pockets of heavy rainfall were seen moving through West Tennessee this afternoon, but so far, we’ve still not hit the widespread showers that are forecast to envelop West Tennessee tomorrow and Friday. There is only a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms on Thursday but a slightly higher threat for flash flooding is forecast for this area. Between now and Sunday, as much as 2-4″ of rainfall is expected for the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News viewing area.

TONIGHT

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will linger into the early evening but a brief lull after sunset will be followed by an increasing chance for heavy showers and thunderstorms after 6 a.m. Thursday. Rain could be heavy at times with a threat for localized flash flooding. Temperatures will drop to the lower 70s by sunrise.

Off-and-on rain showers through Thursday morning could cause delays on your morning commute so stay weather-aware! Strong storms are possible tomorrow evening as well, especially after 6 o’clock. Temperatures will only peak in the lower to middle 80s tomorrow due to the cloudy skies and intermittent showers. Additional heavy rainfall is possible from Friday into the start of the weekend! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

