102,871 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 1,033 deaths, 4,572 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 102,871 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, July 30. In addition, 1,033 people have died and 4,572 have been hospitalized. Another 64,234 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Thursday. The report shows 1,143 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 37 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 550

Bedford County – 808

Benton County – 70

Bledsoe County – 656

Blount County – 972

Bradley County – 1,593

Campbell County – 165

Cannon County – 107

Carroll County – 181

Carter County — 354

Cheatham County – 494

Chester County – 171

Claiborne County – 195

Clay County – 53

Cocke County – 348

Coffee County – 353

Crockett County — 199

Cumberland County – 356

Davidson County – 18,676

Decatur County – 133

DeKalb County – 289

Dickson County – 550

Dyer County – 487

Fayette County – 584

Fentress County – 66

Franklin County – 242

Gibson County – 500

Giles County – 308

Grainger County – 147

Greene County – 324

Grundy County – 94

Hamblen County – 1,125

Hamilton County – 5,395

Hancock County – 69

Hardeman County — 747

Hardin County – 363

Hawkins County – 267

Haywood County — 342

Henderson County — 392

Henry County — 160

Hickman County – 203

Houston County – 50

Humphreys County – 92

Jackson County – 103

Jefferson County – 451

Johnson County – 92

Knox County – 3,575

Lake County – 726

Lauderdale County – 389

Lawrence County – 421

Lewis County — 41

Lincoln County – 226

Loudon County – 590

Macon County – 803

Madison County – 739

Marion County – 190

Marshall County – 242

Maury County – 971

McMinn County – 452

McNairy County — 283

Meigs County – 87

Monroe County – 305

Montgomery County – 1,568

Moore County – 41

Morgan County — 65

Obion County — 352

Overton County – 123

Perry County – 68

Pickett County — 19

Polk County – 134 1,502

Putnam County – 1,502

Rhea County – 466

Roane County – 302

Robertson County – 1,374

Rutherford County – 5,753

Scott County – 80

Sequatchie County – 89

Sevier County – 1,572

Shelby County – 20,082

Smith County – 332

Stewart County — 63

Sullivan County – 684

Sumner County – 3,044

Tipton County – 1,040

Trousdale County – 1,567

Unicoi County – 122

Union County — 105

Van Buren County – 28

Warren County – 349

Washington County – 870

Wayne County – 197

Weakley County — 196

White County – 181

Williamson County – 3,056

Wilson County – 1,973

Out of state – 2,705

Pending – 2,853

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 120

Asian – 941

Black or African-American – 19,463

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 78

Other/Multiracial – 14,203

White – 44,226

Pending – 23,840

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 56,242

Hispanic – 17,621

Pending – 29,008

Gender:

Female – 50,873

Male – 50,756

Pending – 1,242

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.