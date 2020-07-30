Decatur Co. Courthouse to close due to positive COVID-19 case

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — Decatur County officials have announced the courthouse will be closed, effective Thursday, July 30, through Monday, August 3.

The closure is due to a positive COVID-19 case within the courthouse, according to a statement from Mayor Mike Creasy.

The statement says the courthouse will undergo a deep cleaning to help protect from the spread of the virus.

The courthouse is expected to reopen at 9 a.m. Monday.

Business may still be done electronically.