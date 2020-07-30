Fallen soldiers’ children to receive birthday gifts

JACKSON, Tenn. — Children of fallen soldiers were honored in a special way.

A Soldier’s Child Foundation partnered with the Tennessee National Guard and Walmart to shop and wrap gifts for kids who lost a parent serving in the military.

Several soldiers went shopping for children Thursday at Walmart in south Jackson. These gifts go to kids with birthdays later in August.

It’s the first shopping trip after the shutdown.

“We don’t even distinguish that it has to be a combat death. It’s any type of active duty death. Heart attack, stroke, cancer, training accident, and we even do post related service or injury that leads to death,” said Daryl Mackin, who is the founder and Executive Director of A Soldier’s Child Foundation.

The non-profit sends out hundreds of birthday gifts a month for the children.