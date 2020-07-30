Final mask distribution of July held in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The final mask distribution for July took place in downtown Jackson.

Volunteers set up outside the Keep My Hood Good office on Riverside Drive Thursday morning.

They said around 200 masks were given out within one hour of setting up. The masks were free and given courtesy of the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

One volunteer says being in the downtown means businesses get masks for their employees.

“That’s one of the benefits of being downtown, near some of these businesses. They have the opportunity to come by and get face masks for some of their employees –something that they may not have had the budget for or they may have not had the chance to do yet. So that’s another benefit,” said TSU Cooperative Extension Agent Ashley Hillsman.

The health department will announce locations for August in the coming days.