Health department confirms 15th death, 27 new COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 27 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, and the fifteenth death since the pandemic began.

There is now a total of 966 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Madison County.

The health department says a 71-year-old woman died Thursday due to complications from COVID-19.

The 27 new patients are:

58-year-old male (not hospitalized)

2-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

61-year-old female (not hospitalized)

62-year-old female (not hospitalized)

59-year-old male (not hospitalized)

10-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

33-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

29-year-old male (not hospitalized)

41-year-old female (not hospitalized)

46-year-old female (not hospitalized)

54-year-old female (not hospitalized)

58-year-old female (not hospitalized)

38-year-old male (not hospitalized)

49-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

8-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

20-year-old female (not hospitalized)

70-year-old female (not hospitalized)

60-year-old male (not hospitalized)

45-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

56-year-old female (not hospitalized)

23-year-old male (not hospitalized)

20-year-old male (not hospitalized)

45-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

28-year-old female (not hospitalized)

27-year-old female (not hospitalized)

30-year-old male (not hospitalized)

39-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

Health department staff are still attempting to reach some of these individuals, so their hospitalization status is currently unknown.

Fourteen Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, and one person is on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 593 (61.3%)

38301: 260 (27%)

38356: 17 (2%)

38391: 16 (2%)

38366: 14 (1%)

38343: 13 (1%)

38313: 19 (2%)

38392: 6 (0.6%)

38355: 5 (0.5%)

38362: 11 (1%)

38006: 4 (0.4%)

38302: 1 (0.1%)

38308: 2 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 4 (0.4%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 344 (36%)

White: 417 (43%)

Asian: 7 (1%)

Hispanic: 40 (4%)

Other/Multiracial: 16 (2%)

Unspecified: 142 (14%)

Gender:

Female: 556 (57.6%)

Male: 409 (42.3%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 662 (68.5%)

Not recovered: 185 (19%)

Better: 47 (5%)

Unknown: 57 (6%)

Deaths: 15 (1.5%)

Age: