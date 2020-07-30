Health department confirms recent inmate tested positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed a recently released Madison County inmate has tested positive for COVID-19.

The health department says staff and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office were notified on Thursday that the inmate was recently released from the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex.

All inmates and staff at the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex will now be tested for COVID-19, the health department says.

That testing began on Thursday, according to the health department.