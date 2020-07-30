Heavy Rain And Storms Today

Weather Update: Thursday, July 30 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We started the morning off with temps in the mid to upper 70s. There was a line segment of storms moving from SE Missouri east into far West Kentucky. The wave should continue moving east through West Tennessee, and has touched off a few light to moderate showers around the I-40 corridor. Behind the wave I do expect some sinking air, or subsidence to help bring skies to at least a mix of sun and clouds. That will allow the atmosphere to further destabilize before the second wave arrives later in the afternoon. High resolution guidance shows a gradually strengthening line of storms likely feeding off the limited sunshine with eastward extent. It may become severe before leaving West Tennessee. Unfortunately, more waves are expected especially as we get into the evening hours. Heavy rain and frequent lightning will remain the primary concern through this afternoon and evening.



