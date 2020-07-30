Jackson State welcomes in new president

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college is welcoming in a new staff member.

Jackson State Community College held a reception for new school President Dr. George Pimentel.

Pimentel started the job on July 1 and spoke about how he plans to keep students safe in the age of coronavirus.

He says enrollment is down for the upcoming semester and that there are challenges with the virus. He says they still intend to start on time under new guidelines from the state.

“All the community colleges are reporting a down in enrollment, but as we get closer to August 24, which is the start date of campus, students coming back, we are confident it’s going to come back,” Pimentel said.

Pimentel was formerly the Vice President of Academic Affairs at Volunteer State Community College in Gallatin, in Middle Tennessee.