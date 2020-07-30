Local businesses prepare for tax-free weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — The first of two tax-free weekends begins Friday, where certain items will not be subject to a state sales tax.

For some local businesses, this weekend is one of their most important, ever.

“They are anxious to see how many more people continue to come out and shop,” said Kyle Spurgeon, the President and CEO of the Jackson Chamber of Commerce.

The items for this weekend are school supplies, clothing and electronics.

For school supplies and clothing, they must be under $200, while for electronics, they must be under $3,000.

“We get to see all of our best customers, we get to help them shop for school, plan their outfits, re-do their wardrobes,” said Brooke Hinson, the Co-Owner of York Laine Boutique, in North Jackson.

The impacts of coronavirus have been felt by local businesses all year. They’re hoping this weekend brings back some of their foot traffic they lost.

“A lot of our small retailers and business have been hurt by the pandemic. Anything that’s out there that’s going to encourage folks to shop locally, and spend more money in our communities, it’s definitely a good thing,” Spurgeon said.

“It’s so much fun in here. The whole energy and environment, it’s like Black Friday,” Hinson said.

For York Laine Boutique, they say business has improved since the shut downs, and they are finally back at the level they were before the virus hit.

This weekend, they are hoping to replicate past year’s success.

“Maybe they’ve had their eye on it for the last couple of weeks and they’ve been holding off. This is when they pull the trigger and they get it, and they rack up on shoes, jeans, purses, jewelry, everything,” Hinson said.

But the coronavirus is still in Madison County, so shoppers are reminded to bring masks and try to social distance whenever possible.

“We are going to expect high volumes of people, so we will have to have a limit probably on how many people can be in here at a time,” Hinson said.

The next tax-free weekend will focus on restaurant sales. It begins at 12:01 a.m. on August 7 and ends Sunday, August 9 at 11:59 p.m.

During this time, the retail sale of food and drink by restaurants and limited service restaurants, as defined in Tenn. Code Ann. § 57-4-102, is exempt from sales tax.

Click this link for a more detailed list on what is exempt, according to the Tennessee Department of Revenue.