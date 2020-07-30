MyRide West Tennessee offers assistance to residents during pandemic

JACKSON, Tenn. — Finding a way to help during this pandemic might feel impossible, but we’ve got one way you can make someone else’s day a little easier.

“We’re trying to do everything as safe as we can and still provide the rides,” said Keita Cole, MyRide West Tennessee director.

For three years, MyRide West Tennessee has been helping older adults get to appointments in Madison County.

Since then, they’ve expanded to Henderson County, and are hoping to start working in Hardin County soon.

“The more we can get volunteers, the quicker we can get them there, the quicker we can launch in Hardin County and get the errand service started there as well,” Cole said.

MyRide has also implemented some new safety guidelines because of COVID-19. They include everyone wearing a mask, and passengers have to sit in the back instead of the passenger seat.

And because of the pandemic, MyRide now offers an errand service.

The volunteer will run the errand for the MyRide member, and if there’s anything to drop off, they will just drop it off at the door.

“We’re not in contact with them, they’re not in contact with us, but they’re still getting their food, still getting their medications, different things,” Cole said.

So far, MyRide volunteers have given almost 5,000 rides in Madison County, and 2,000 in Henderson County.

Cole says one member calls it a lifeline.

“She said if it wasn’t for this, she’d be sitting in her house all day looking at four walls. So, this was definitely an answer to prayer for her,” Cole said.

In fact, there are so many older adults signed up right now, there’s a waiting list. That’s how badly they need volunteers.

To sign up to volunteer or to become a member, call (731) 668-6420. There is an annual fee for members.

The training for volunteers is currently happening over Zoom and takes about one hour.