School board meeting looks at upcoming school year

JACKSON, Tenn. — School board members met for a special called meeting to discuss what school could look like for the upcoming year.

One of the topics discussed at Thursday night’s meeting was a continuous learning plan, talking about what school could look like once they reopen, re-entry phases and safety protocols.

“Stakeholders have been looking at learning initiatives. And what they are putting in place [are] some phases. Phase one and two and three and different areas, and their academics, looking at worst case scenarios and models,” said Jackson-Madison County School System Chairman Pete Johnson.

They have also been looking at safety issues and mask requirements.

“When it’s mandatory, when it’s not, especially like on the bus. How to keep kids safe and our administrators and our teachers safe also,” Johnson said.

The school board held a discussion on whether masks should be mandated in schools to keep everyone safe.

“Some students, for instance special needs students, may not wear masks, and I think that we are sensitive to that. CDC and of course the health department says the more we wear a mask the lower the numbers of positive cases will be and the spread of COVID-19,” Johnson said.

Another topic discussed was the school calendar. Each year a calendar has to be approved.

“We currently have fewer days that’s mandated by the state. We have 172 days of classroom learning and that was the discussion concerning the calendar,” Johnson said.

Other school leaders were asked to interview on camera. They refused to make any comments.

Board members say they will have a few more meetings before back to school.