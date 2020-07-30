Strong Thunderstorms Possible This Evening

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Thursday, July 30th

An area of low pressure will continue to swing multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms through West Tennessee through the start of the weekend. Many areas still need rainfall as the latest drought monitor suggests. We’ll see wet weather off-and-on through the first day of August but it could become heavy at times and there may even be one or two severe thunderstorms.



TONIGHT

After a lull in the action this afternoon, showers and thunderstorms are forecast to return to parts of West Tennessee this evening bringing heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. Not everyone may experience strong thunderstorms tonight but one or two may become severe so stay weather aware! There is currently a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe weather in West Tennessee with a primary concern for flooding and damaging winds. Temperatures will drop to the middle 70s by sunrise Friday.



Off-and-on showers are expected again tomorrow with the likeliest chance for rain taking place during the afternoon and evening. There’s a small risk for severe weather with a primary concern for flash flooding and damaging winds. Highs will be in the middle 80s. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

