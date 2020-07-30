Tennessee State Parks to hold virtual Bicycle Ride Across Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee State Parks announced Thursday that the Bicycle Ride Across Tennessee will be held virtually this year.

According to a news release, riders will be able to log their miles online during the month-long event, scheduled for Sept. 1 through Sept. 30.

The release says the goal is to have participants ride 688 miles during September, which would be the distance from Bristol to Memphis.

The cost to participate is $150, and riders can register online.

All participants will receive:

Access to trusted routes from past BRAT rides at multiple Tennessee State Parks through Ride with GPS

2020 BRAT jersey and T-shirt

Eligibility to win prizes throughout September

Access to invitation-only small group rides located across the state of Tennessee with the BRAT director

The opportunity to build your own cycling vacation around the provided routes with lodging at Tennessee State Parks

The opportunity to enjoy park activities and guided programs just like you would at the normal Bike Ride Across Tennessee

Proceeds from the ride will go to the development and protection of the Cumberland Trail, a 300-mile footpath on the eastern edge of the Cumberland Mountains, and to the Tennessee Park Rangers Association, which provides scholarships and training for park rangers.

To register for the ride, click here.