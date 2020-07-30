Tyson announces completion of Union City expansion

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Tyson Foods has completed an expansion of their existing Union City operation, according to a news release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

The company invested another $87.6 million in the expansion, and expects an addition 230 jobs will be created by the end of the year as a result of the expansion, according to the release.

Tyson added 40,000 square-feet to their existing operation, and added new production lines to the facility, the release says.

The expansion started earlier this year, but was delayed due to COVID-19.

This is the second expansion at the Union City facility since 2017, when the company announced an $80 million investment in the facility.

Tyson currently employs more than 1,600 people at the Union City facility, according to the release.