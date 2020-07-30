US Marshals seek escaped man in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — The US Marshals Service is seeking the public’s help in locating a man who escaped from federal custody.

The US Marshal Service says 36-year-old Chris Lee Hawkins left a federal halfway house Wednesday night.

Authorities say that Hawkins may be in Gibson, Crockett or Madison County, and that he also has ties to Memphis.

Marshals say that Hawkins is 5 feet and 11 inches tall, weighs 240 pounds, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Marshals say that he was on supervised release for being a felon in possession of a firearm. They say Hawkins has a criminal history of assault, firearms, narcotics and evading arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact your local law enforcement agency or call the US Marshals Service at (731) 427-4661.

Marshals say a reward is being offered.