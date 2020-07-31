105,959 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 1,060 deaths, 4,661 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 105,959 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, July 31. In addition, 1,060 people have died and 4,661 have been hospitalized. Another 66,357 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Friday. The report shows 1,181 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 37 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 571

Bedford County – 823

Benton County – 80

Bledsoe County – 659

Blount County – 1,043

Bradley County – 1,651

Campbell County – 190

Cannon County – 110

Carroll County – 191

Carter County — 390

Cheatham County – 516

Chester County – 181

Claiborne County – 206

Clay County – 58

Cocke County – 369

Coffee County – 370

Crockett County — 216

Cumberland County – 365

Davidson County – 18,978

Decatur County – 150

DeKalb County – 295

Dickson County – 575

Dyer County – 515

Fayette County – 596

Fentress County – 71

Franklin County – 258

Gibson County – 537

Giles County – 321

Grainger County – 162

Greene County – 344

Grundy County – 97

Hamblen County – 1,183

Hamilton County – 5,483

Hancock County – 71

Hardeman County — 760

Hardin County – 386

Hawkins County – 291

Haywood County — 363

Henderson County — 420

Henry County — 177

Hickman County – 208

Houston County – 54

Humphreys County – 99

Jackson County – 105

Jefferson County – 474

Johnson County – 116

Knox County – 3,705

Lake County – 736

Lauderdale County – 411

Lawrence County – 444

Lewis County — 47

Lincoln County – 234

Loudon County – 606

Macon County – 820

Madison County – 769

Marion County – 195

Marshall County – 258

Maury County – 1,010

McMinn County – 462

McNairy County — 300

Meigs County – 92

Monroe County – 333

Montgomery County – 1,646

Moore County – 42

Morgan County — 70

Obion County — 377

Overton County – 125

Perry County – 69

Pickett County — 21

Polk County – 140

Putnam County – 1,518

Rhea County – 481

Roane County – 330

Robertson County – 1,409

Rutherford County – 5,899

Scott County – 91

Sequatchie County – 93

Sevier County – 1,644

Shelby County – 20,586

Smith County – 340

Stewart County — 65

Sullivan County – 729

Sumner County – 3,106

Tipton County – 1,065

Trousdale County – 1,570

Unicoi County – 129

Union County — 110

Van Buren County – 30

Warren County – 375

Washington County – 943

Wayne County – 206

Weakley County — 229

White County – 186

Williamson County – 3,132

Wilson County – 2,001

Out of state – 2,815

Pending – 2,887

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 125

Asian – 955

Black or African-American – 19,808

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 77

Other/Multiracial – 14,823

White – 45,421

Pending – 24,750

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 57,323

Hispanic – 17,824

Pending – 30,812

Gender:

Female – 52,586

Male – 52,129

Pending – 1,244

Clusters:

Number of Facilities – 188

COVID-19 Positive Residents – 1,453

Resident Deaths – 188

Residents Recovered – 565

COVID-19 Positive Staff – 1,266

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.