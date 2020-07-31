29 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County; 995 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 29 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County on Friday.

There is now a total of 995 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Madison County.

The 29 new patients are:

57-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

19-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

44-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

44-year-old male (not hospitalized)

59-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

22-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

28-year-old male (not hospitalized)

61-year-old male (not hospitalized)

40-year-old male (not hospitalized)

42-year-old male (not hospitalized)

74-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

36-year-old female (not hospitalized)

30-year-old female (not hospitalized)

55-year-old male (not hospitalized)

58-year-old female (not hospitalized)

27-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

29-year-old male (not hospitalized)

9-year-old male (not hospitalized)

34-year-old male (not hospitalized)

26-year-old female (not hospitalized)

29-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

15-year-old female (not hospitalized)

51-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

30-year-old male (not hospitalized)

37-year-old female (not hospitalized)

70-year-old female (not hospitalized)

63-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

61-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

25-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

Health department staff are still attempting to reach some of these individuals, so their hospitalization status is currently unknown.

Twelve Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, and one person is on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 614 (61.7%)

38301: 265 (26.6%)

38356: 18 (2%)

38391: 16 (2%)

38366: 14 (1%)

38343: 15 (1.5%)

38313: 19 (2%)

38392: 6 (0.6%)

38355: 5 (0.5%)

38362: 11 (1%)

38006: 4 (0.4%)

38302: 1 (0.1%)

38308: 2 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 4 (0.4%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 357 (36%)

White: 423 (42%)

Asian: 7 (1%)

Hispanic: 43 (4%)

Other/Multiracial: 17 (2%)

Unspecified: 148 (15%)

Gender:

Female: 573 (57.6%)

Male: 421 (42.3%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 668 (67%)

Not recovered: 192 (19%)

Better: 60 (6%)

Unknown: 60 (6%)

Deaths: 15 (2%)

Age: