Coronavirus forces changes to 731 Day celebrations

JACKSON, Tenn. — There’s no denying it — coronavirus changed the plans for 731 Day this year.

“Our immediate thought was, ‘How can we create something that people can still enjoy and come together, but still be safe?'” said Courtney Searcy, the Program Director for Our Jackson Home.

731 Day was a growing event every year.

But organizers with theCO and Our Jackson Home had to cancel multiple events, due to both coronavirus and weather concerns.

The two biggest events affected were Porchfest and the water balloon fight.

Porchfest is an annual outdoor performance, which typically shows local music acts. Due to weather, they postponed it for August 7.

“This was going to be our third year, and due to coronavirus, we created a drive-in movie. So we have two films playing by local filmmakers,” Searcy said.

Unfortunately, the water balloon toss was not rescheduled, and 731 Day had to be much smaller this time around.

But not all was lost. They were still able to unveil a mural scavenger hunt.

“From our website and social media, people can get clues, go hunt, and see the latest murals. We actually have a new mural that our artists in residence painted, and the clues will lead people to that secret location,” Searcy said.

For example, one clue reads: “Our community, well adored, overlooks a giant’s game board.”

The clue leads to the downtown area, right by The Blacksmith, where there are three large board games painted on the ground. If you pay close enough attention, you can spot the clue by the mural. Find all eight of them, and your prize awaits.

Even though 731 Day looked a lot different, residents still have an opportunity to explore their town.

“This is a way for people to get out and celebrate their community, but still be safe and take the necessary precautions for the pandemic,” Searcy said.

To get the clues and start your scavenger hunt, click the link here.