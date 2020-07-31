Gas fireplace recall

Miles Industires has announced a recall for its gas fireplaces due to a burn and laceration hazard.

The pilot light can start to degrade, causing a delay in the fireplace lighting, and gas to accumulate prior to the burner igniting.

This could cause the glass window to shatter.

Miles Industries has received one report of delayed ignition. No injuries have been reported.

If you have one of these, stop using it and contact Miles Industries at (866) 420-3360 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at H5@valorfireplaces.com or online at valorfireplaces.com and click on H5 Recall Notice for more information.