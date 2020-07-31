Governor signs order allowing contact sports, extends authority over masks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On Friday, Gov. Bill Lee issued an executive order allowing the return of contact sports and extended local government’s authority to require masks.

A news release from the Governor’s Office says this order will give local government the choice to require masks until August 29.

“Adopting mask requirements at the local level has helped achieve greater community buy-in as Tennesseans adopt a new habit to protect lives and livelihoods,” Gov. Lee said.

The release also adds that no sports are prohibited under this order, so long as those playing follow safety guidelines from governing bodies and the Tennessee Pledge.

“Athletics is an important part of our way of life and provides many benefits for our student-athletes, but common-sense precautions must be taken to combat COVID-19,” Gov. Lee said. “We have worked directly with the TSSAA to coordinate a framework so that football season and soccer seasons can begin while keeping student-athletes, staff, and fans safe.”

The order also encourages schools to employ a policy requiring face masks for both staff and students, according to the release.

To read Executive Order No. 55, click here.