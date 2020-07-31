JMCSS reminds parents about virtual classroom, CyberSchool registration deadline

JACKSON, Tenn. — The deadline to register for Jackson-Madison County School System’s virtual classes and CyberSchool is closing in.

The Jackson-Madison County School System says the deadline to register for either option is Saturday, August 1.

The school system hosted a live Q&A on Facebook to help parents make their decision. Those who missed the live Q&A session can view it on theCO’s Facebook page.

Parents who have not registered can do so by visiting the district’s website.