Longtime Helping Hands employee retires

JACKSON, Tenn. — A longtime employee is retiring from a popular organization.

Dr. Melvin Wright Sr. is retiring from Helping Hands of Tennessee in Jackson. But Wright says this is not the end.

Wright says he is going to be a spokesperson for the Melvin Wright Fund for Helping Hands. He says it has been a pleasure serving the community.

“The thing that I will miss the most: the lovely patients who come through here for treatment, Wright said. “And you suddenly get attached to personalities, and most of the patients we do have a very good relationship with.”

Due to COVID-19, Wright says he hopes to have a retirement party around his birthday in December and says patients are welcome to attend.

A time and date is still unknown due to the virus.