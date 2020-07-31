Mugshots : Madison County : 07/29/20 – 07/31/20

1/25 SHAWNA LEWIS Cruelty to animals

2/25 ANFERNEE MOORE Failure to appear

3/25 BETTY RENEE BUXTON Failure to appear

4/25 CECIL ANDERSON Violations of conditions of community supervision

5/25 CHRISTINA GARDNER Shoplifting/theft of property



6/25 CODY KULIKOWSKI Theft under $1,000, simple possession/casual exchange

7/25 DERRICK WILSON Disorderly conduct

8/25 DEVONTE WILKES Violation of community corrections

9/25 JAQUISE FULLER Assault

10/25 JATAYVIUS PEARSON Aggravated domestic assault



11/25 JONAS BERNARD REID Failure to comply, violation of community corrections, failure to appear

12/25 KENDRA CHAPMAN Shoplifting/theft of property

13/25 KEONE LERON NANCE Assault, vandalism

14/25 KNOX CHAPMAN Possession of methamphetamine

15/25 MONTEZ SINCLAIR Violation of order of protection



16/25 NICHOLAS SINCLAIR Aggravated domestic assault, violation of order of protection

17/25 PENNI JO ESTES Shoplifting/theft of property

18/25 SHANIKA NANCE Assault

19/25 SHANKEEQUA S HOOD Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism

20/25 TAMMY BARNES Shoplifting/theft of property



21/25 THOMAS HAMILTON Disorderly conduct

22/25 TIMOTHY MOSBY Violation of probation

23/25 TINA ELISE PIERSON Failure to appear

24/25 TONY BERNARD GRAY Simple domestic assault

25/25 ZEBULUN SANDERS Resisting stop/arrest, violation of community corrections



















































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/29/20 and 7 a.m. on 07/31/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.