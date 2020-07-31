Mugshots : Madison County : 07/29/20 – 07/31/20 July 31, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/25SHAWNA LEWIS Cruelty to animals Show Caption Hide Caption 2/25ANFERNEE MOORE Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/25BETTY RENEE BUXTON Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/25CECIL ANDERSON Violations of conditions of community supervision Show Caption Hide Caption 5/25CHRISTINA GARDNER Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 6/25CODY KULIKOWSKI Theft under $1,000, simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 7/25DERRICK WILSON Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 8/25DEVONTE WILKES Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 9/25JAQUISE FULLER Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/25JATAYVIUS PEARSON Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/25JONAS BERNARD REID Failure to comply, violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/25KENDRA CHAPMAN Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 13/25KEONE LERON NANCE Assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 14/25KNOX CHAPMAN Possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 15/25MONTEZ SINCLAIR Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 16/25NICHOLAS SINCLAIR Aggravated domestic assault, violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 17/25PENNI JO ESTES Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 18/25SHANIKA NANCE Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 19/25SHANKEEQUA S HOOD Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 20/25TAMMY BARNES Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 21/25THOMAS HAMILTON Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 22/25TIMOTHY MOSBY Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 23/25TINA ELISE PIERSON Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 24/25TONY BERNARD GRAY Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 25/25ZEBULUN SANDERS Resisting stop/arrest, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/29/20 and 7 a.m. on 07/31/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest