JACKSON, Tenn. — A new dog park is coming to the Hub City in August.

The Dr. Vicki Schneider Lake Dog Park will hold a grand opening celebration on Tuesday, August 11 at 5:30 p.m.

Dogs are to remain leashed while outside of the designated area, but are encouraged to roam free while inside the park.

Masks are expected to be worn when in close contact with others.

The park is located at 4 Fun Place, near The Ballpark at Jackson.