Scattered Storms Increase this Afternoon

Weather Update: Friday, July 31 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. After a stormy start to day, clouds have parted and sunshine has returned for now. I do expect skies to fill back in with cumulus clouds and eventually thunderstorms. A cold front will move from the south central Plains into the Mid Mississippi River Valley this afternoon. There should be ample warming along with sufficient instability in place ahead of the front. That will lead to increasing thunderstorms after about 2 or 3 PM this afternoon. Some storms may become strong to severe at times. Expect very heavy rainfall and frewuent lightning, and perhaps pockets of damaging winds in some storms.

