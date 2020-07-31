Tax free weekend begins in Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — It is day one of tax free weekend in Tennessee, and shopper took it to the stores.

“We haven’t done shopping in a while, and they [her kids] grow over the summer,” said Sonya Patrick, a shopper.

“We like to be fully stocked when school starts so we don’t have to go out and buy more,” said shopper Darlene Foley.

West Tennesseans ventured out to their favorite stores in Jackson for a little tax free shopping.

Many shoppers say they’re getting those back-to-school essentials for their kids for the upcoming school year.

“I just hit a few places to get a few school supplies and get my son a few shirts,” Patrick said.

“I went out and got school supplies, which we didn’t need a whole lot, so that was pretty easy. I was first in Walmart in Selmer. Then, we came up here to do his clothes shopping,” Foley said.

Back to school means back to work for some.

“I got a new suit to wear to work, a couple of shirts and a couple of ties,” said shopper Wes Wilkerson. “We get started back to school next week. I’m the principal at Hardin County High, and I want to look good and want to be ready to start school.”

Shoppers say they’re grateful to take advantage of the deals on everything. They say saving money during the pandemic is a huge help.

You can buy clothes and school supplies under $200, as well as certain electronics under $3,000, for tax free this weekend.

Tax free weekend runs through Sunday.

The next tax free weekend is August 7 through August 9, and it focuses on restaurant sales.