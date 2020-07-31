Temporary road installed at site of Hardin County landslide

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — You can now drive again on a road that caved in earlier this year.

Newly released footage from the Hardin County Fire Department shows a temporary gravel road on Chalk Bluff, overlooking the Tennessee River.

This is where two houses fell into the river earlier this year, and another is hanging on the edge.

Emergency Management Director Melvin Martin says Glendale Road is now open, and the highway department plans on paving it soon.