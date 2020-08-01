108,184 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 1,067 deaths, 4,724 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 108,184 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, August 1. In addition, 1,067 people have died and 4,724 have been hospitalized. Another 67,651 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Saturday. The report shows 1,238 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 37 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 583

Bedford County – 851

Benton County – 91

Bledsoe County – 661

Blount County – 1,089

Bradley County – 1,681

Campbell County – 203

Cannon County – 115

Carroll County – 216

Carter County — 407

Cheatham County – 533

Chester County – 190

Claiborne County –210

Clay County – 61

Cocke County – 385

Coffee County – 395

Crockett County — 220

Cumberland County – 374

Davidson County – 19,176

Decatur County – 159

DeKalb County – 303

Dickson County – 580

Dyer County – 534

Fayette County – 616

Fentress County – 73

Franklin County – 271

Gibson County – 550

Giles County – 334

Grainger County – 164

Greene County – 362

Grundy County – 98

Hamblen County – 1,208

Hamilton County – 5,549

Hancock County – 72

Hardeman County — 787

Hardin County – 394

Hawkins County – 304

Haywood County — 366

Henderson County — 423

Henry County — 205

Hickman County – 218

Houston County – 54

Humphreys County – 100

Jackson County – 105

Jefferson County – 480

Johnson County – 141

Knox County – 3,848

Lake County – 740

Lauderdale County – 420

Lawrence County – 458

Lewis County — 51

Lincoln County – 250

Loudon County – 643

Macon County – 834

Madison County – 863

Marion County – 199

Marshall County – 261

Maury County – 1,050

McMinn County – 472

McNairy County — 309

Meigs County – 96

Monroe County – 352

Montgomery County – 1,677

Moore County – 43

Morgan County — 76

Obion County — 419

Overton County – 134

Perry County – 73

Pickett County — 22

Polk County – 157

Putnam County – 1,543

Rhea County – 491

Roane County – 347

Robertson County – 1,417

Rutherford County – 5,999

Scott County – 98

Sequatchie County – 94

Sevier County – 1,679

Shelby County – 21,021

Smith County – 360

Stewart County — 67

Sullivan County – 758

Sumner County – 3,136

Tipton County – 1,094

Trousdale County – 1,572

Unicoi County – 136

Union County — 114

Van Buren County – 32

Warren County – 393

Washington County – 993

Wayne County – 212

Weakley County — 251

White County – 188

Williamson County – 3,193

Wilson County – 2,041

Out of state – 2,729

Pending – 2,888

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 131

Asian – 972

Black or African-American – 20,191

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 78

Other/Multiracial – 15,265

White – 46,418

Pending – 25,129

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 58,354

Hispanic – 18,005

Pending – 31,825

Gender:

Female – 53,761

Male – 53,157

Pending – 1,266

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.