Health department confirms 2 additional COVID-19 deaths; 1,068 total cases

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 73 new cases of COVID-19. The department also confirmed two additional deaths in Madison County on Saturday.

There is now a total of 17 deaths and 1,068 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Madison County.

The health department says an 80-year-old female died August 1 and a 39-year-old male died July 31 due to complications from COVID-19.

The health department says 16 of the newest cases are inmates at the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex.

The 73 new patients are:

35-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

65-year-old female (not hospitalized)

66-year-old male (not hospitalized)

76-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

23-year-old female (not hospitalized)

29-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

79-year-old female (not hospitalized)

57-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

26-year-old male (not hospitalized)

76-year-old male (hospitalized)

62-year-old female (not hospitalized)

47-year-old female (not hospitalized)

19-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

50-year-old female (hospitalized)

41-year-old female (not hospitalized)

25-year-old female (not hospitalized)

34-year-old male (not hospitalized)

56-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

31-year-old female (not hospitalized)

39-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

13-year-old male (not hospitalized)

69-year-old male (not hospitalized)

19-year-old female (not hospitalized)

37-year-old male (not hospitalized)

80-year-old female (not hospitalized)

1-year-old male (not hospitalized)

35-year-old female (not hospitalized)

32-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

12-year-old male (not hospitalized)

44-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

4-year-old male (not hospitalized)

53-year-old female (not hospitalized)

61-year-old female (not hospitalized)

51-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

29-year-old male (not hospitalized)

59-year-old male (not hospitalized)

38-year-old female (not hospitalized)

68-year-old female (not hospitalized)

55-year-old male (not hospitalized)

18-year-old female (not hospitalized)

9-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

48-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

56-year-old female (not hospitalized)

59-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

82-year-old female (hospitalized)

19-year-old male (not hospitalized)

55-year-old male (not hospitalized)

23-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

57-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

34-year-old male (not hospitalized)

20-year-old male (not hospitalized)

35-year-old male (not hospitalized)

20-year-old male (not hospitalized)

30-year-old male (not hospitalized)

47-year-old male (not hospitalized)

31-year-old male (not hospitalized)

30-year-old male (not hospitalized)

33-year-old male (not hospitalized)

27-year-old male (not hospitalized)

27-year-old male (not hospitalized)

43-year-old male (not hospitalized)

27-year-old male (not hospitalized)

33-year-old male (not hospitalized)

41-year-old male (not hospitalized)

40-year-old male (not hospitalized)

18-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

14-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

59-year-old female (not hospitalized)

9-year-old male (not hospitalized)

68-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

51-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

11-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

32-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

Health department staff are still attempting to reach some of these individuals, so their hospitalization status is currently unknown.

Fifteen Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, and two of those are on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 653 (61.1%)

38301: 296 (27.7%)

38356: 18 (2%)

38391: 17 (1.5%)

38366: 15 (1.4%)

38343: 15 (1.4%)

38313: 20 (2%)

38392: 6 (0.5%)

38355: 5 (0.4%)

38362: 11 (1%)

38006: 4 (0.3%)

38302: 1 (0.1%)

38308: 2 (0.1%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 4 (0.3%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 374 (35%)

White: 443 (41%)

Asian: 7 (1%)

Hispanic: 43 (4%)

Other/Multiracial: 17 (2%)

Unspecified: 184 (17%)

Gender:

Female: 608 (57%)

Male: 459 (42.9%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 694 (65%)

Not recovered: 224 (21%)

Better: 60 (5.5%)

Unknown: 73 (7%)

Deaths: 17 (1.5%)

Age: