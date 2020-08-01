Nominations sought for Woman of Achievement
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Area Business and Professional Women is seeking nominations for this year’s Woman of Achievement.
The criteria for the award includes:
- A woman working and or living in West Tennessee, except for Shelby County.
- A woman who has achieved distinction in her field.
- A woman who has served as a role model or mentor for other working women.
- A woman who embodies the BPW motto, ” Women Helping Women.”
The deadline to enter is September 30 at 12 p.m.
For nomination forms or for more information, contact Middlebrooks & Gray at (731) 423-2234.
The achievement will be announced during National Business Women’s Week during the Jackson Area Business and Professional Women’s meeting in October.