109,627 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 1,073 deaths, 4,756 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 109,627 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, August 2. In addition, 1,073 people have died and 4,756 have been hospitalized. Another 68,471 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Sunday. The report shows 1,277 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 37 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 599

Bedford County – 862

Benton County – 92

Bledsoe County – 668

Blount County – 1,098

Bradley County – 1,705

Campbell County – 207

Cannon County – 117

Carroll County – 226

Carter County — 424

Cheatham County – 544

Chester County – 192

Claiborne County – 212

Clay County – 62

Cocke County – 391

Coffee County – 411

Crockett County — 223

Cumberland County – 375

Davidson County – 19,320

Decatur County – 159

DeKalb County – 304

Dickson County – 587

Dyer County – 542

Fayette County – 617

Fentress County – 74

Franklin County – 285

Gibson County – 558

Giles County – 344

Grainger County – 168

Greene County – 369

Grundy County – 101

Hamblen County – 1,217

Hamilton County – 5,621

Hancock County – 74

Hardeman County — 794

Hardin County – 398

Hawkins County – 324

Haywood County — 369

Henderson County — 426

Henry County — 211

Hickman County – 226

Houston County – 55

Humphreys County – 101

Jackson County – 107

Jefferson County – 489

Johnson County – 160

Knox County – 3,926

Lake County – 744

Lauderdale County – 421

Lawrence County – 474

Lewis County — 56

Lincoln County – 251

Loudon County – 649

Macon County – 834

Madison County – 889

Marion County – 206

Marshall County – 263

Maury County – 1,066

McMinn County – 479

McNairy County — 310

Meigs County – 96

Monroe County – 356

Montgomery County – 1,711

Moore County – 42

Morgan County — 79

Obion County — 427

Overton County – 134

Perry County – 74

Pickett County — 22

Polk County – 166

Putnam County – 1,547

Rhea County – 497

Roane County – 356

Robertson County – 1,432

Rutherford County – 6,042

Scott County – 101

Sequatchie County – 94

Sevier County – 1,702

Shelby County – 21,296

Smith County – 361

Stewart County — 70

Sullivan County – 780

Sumner County – 3,160

Tipton County – 1,104

Trousdale County – 1,572

Unicoi County – 136

Union County — 118

Van Buren County – 32

Warren County – 400

Washington County – 1,038

Wayne County – 214

Weakley County — 260

White County – 191

Williamson County – 3,230

Wilson County – 2,064

Out of state – 2,823

Pending – 2,924

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 133

Asian – 983

Black or African-American – 20,401

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 80

Other/Multiracial – 15,253

White – 47,067

Pending – 25,710

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 59,028

Hispanic – 18,101

Pending – 32,498

Gender:

Female – 54,548

Male – 53,805

Pending – 1,274

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.