Bethel University celebrates class of 2020

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — College graduates received their diplomas in-person after COVID-19 kept them off campus.

Bethel University in McKenzie celebrated around 240 graduates who walked in Saturday evening’s ceremony.

The class combined both spring and summer graduates.

Graduates sat 6 feet apart and wore masks.

Their families and friends also wore masks and social distanced in the bleachers.

“I met a lot of great people along the way. It’s just been a humbling experience, and I’m very excited,” D’Sheila Emerson, who graduated with her MBA, said.

“A lot of us, we didn’t think this would happen, and we wouldn’t get a day to celebrate our accomplishments. Lo and behold, here we are, and we’re very happy to be here,” Mitchell Lunn, who graduated in disciplinary studies, said.

The fall semester starts August 10.