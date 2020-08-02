Group gives away school supplies

LEXINGTON, Tenn.–A local group helped children in the community get ready for school.

Many kids in Lexington will head back to school with almost all of their essentials, thanks to one group.

“I have three kids of my own, so I know how these school supplies can be costly,” secretary for United Minds of Lexington Christopher Moffitt said.

Moffitt is the secretary of the new group in Lexington that held its first school supply giveaway, just in time for students going back to school.

“We just want to do something for the kids in the community, and try to get things going. We’re a young organization and we’re trying to get our name out there and get everything started together,” Moffitt said.

United Minds of Lexington, in just the first few minutes, Moffitt said gave away 50 or 60 bags that contained pencils, paper, crayons, and much more.

“We had people lined up when we got here to set up, and that’s always amazing to see in the beginning,” Moffitt said.

For the giveaway, he said the group held a fundraiser a few weeks ago, “we had a fish fry to raise the funds to do this, just to provide for people that were effected by the COVID-19 outbreak.”

Micheal Minzies was one of several parents who came by for the back to school essentials.

“With everything going on, it’s a blessing. They’re reaching out to the community and benefiting everybody who can or can’t provide for their kids,” Minzies said.

“It’s helping them out, they may take that money and put it on some bills or something else. With everything that’s going on, some are out of work, some aren’t,” Minzies added.

“So, just to help people any way you can limit that cost during this trying time we’re going through with COVID-19, it’s really special,” Moffitt said.

The group gave away around 100 bags of school supplies.