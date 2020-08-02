Health department confirms 18th death, 38 new COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 38 new cases of COVID-19. The department also confirmed an additional death in Madison County.

There have been a total of 18 deaths and 1,106 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Madison County as of Sunday.

The health department says a 67-year-old man died August 1 due to complications from COVID-19.

The 38 new patients are:

46-year-old female (not hospitalized)

56-year-old female (not hospitalized)

42-year-old female (not hospitalized)

60-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

40-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

26-year-old female (not hospitalized)

6-year-old female (not hospitalized)

30-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

70-year-old female (not hospitalized)

54-year-old male (not hospitalized)

22-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

56-year-old female (not hospitalized)

61-year-old male (not hospitalized)

39-year-old male (not hospitalized)

13-year-old female (not hospitalized)

48-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

Unknown female (not hospitalized)

18-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

58-year-old female (not hospitalized)

35-year-old female (not hospitalized)

61-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

46-year-old female (not hospitalized)

Unknown male (not hospitalized)

21-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

68-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

Unknown female (not hospitalized)

20-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

Unknown female (not hospitalized)

31-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

Unknown female (not hospitalized)

29-year-old female (not hospitalized)

Unknown female (not hospitalized)

64-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

Unknown male (not hospitalized)

37-year-old female (not hospitalized)

32-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

78-year-old male (hospitalized)

63-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

Health department staff are still attempting to reach some of these individuals, so their hospitalization status is currently unknown.

Fifteen Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, and two of those are on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 677 (61.2%)

38301: 305 (27.5%)

38356: 20 (2%)

38391: 17 (1.5%)

38366: 15 (1.4%)

38343: 15 (1.4%)

38313: 22 (2%)

38392: 6 (0.5%)

38355: 5 (0.4%)

38362: 12 (1%)

38006: 4 (0.3%)

38302: 1 (0.1%)

38308: 2 (0.1%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 4 (0.3%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 387 (35%)

White: 446 (40%)

Asian: 7 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 43 (4%)

Other/Multiracial: 17 (1.5%)

Unspecified: 206 (19%)

Gender:

Female: 635 (57.4%)

Male: 470 (42.5%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 695 (63%)

Not recovered: 264 (24%)

Better: 66 (6%)

Unknown: 63 (5.5%)

Deaths: 18 (1.5%)

Age: