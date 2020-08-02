JMCSS to require face masks on campus, extends online registration deadline

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System announced that face masks will now be required on campus.

On Sunday, JMCSS sent out a news alert stating that teachers, students and support staff will be required to wear face coverings.

The school system says the requirement comes after Gov. Bill Lee’s recent adjustment to Executive Order 54.

JMCSS says the deadline to register for virtual options will be extended to Wednesday, allowing parents time to rethink their option if needed.

Parents are asked contact the school’s office directly if there are any pre-existing condition that would hinder wearing a mask to the school.