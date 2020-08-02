Tax-free weekend ends in Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — Sunday was the last day for sales tax-free weekend.

Shoppers headed over to Best Buy on Vann Drive looking to save some cash.

Most shoppers came out of the store with items such as TVs and laptops.

Shoppers say tax-free weekend its a great way to save some money, especially during rough times.

“I really think so, especially for families that are going through stuff, and I think it will really help them a lot,” said shopper Tonya Gentry.

The next tax-free weekend is August 7 through August 9, and it will focus on restaurant sales.