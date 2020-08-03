110,636 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 1,092 deaths, 4,808 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 110,636 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, August 3. In addition, 1,092 people have died and 4,808 have been hospitalized. Another 70,878 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Monday. The report shows 1,311 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 97 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 607

Bedford County – 871

Benton County – 97

Bledsoe County – 672

Blount County – 1,120

Bradley County – 1,713

Campbell County – 213

Cannon County – 118

Carroll County – 228

Carter County — 427

Cheatham County – 548

Chester County – 193

Claiborne County – 221

Clay County – 61

Cocke County – 400

Coffee County – 417

Crockett County — 226

Cumberland County – 379

Davidson County – 19,400

Decatur County – 161

DeKalb County – 305

Dickson County – 595

Dyer County – 555

Fayette County – 620

Fentress County – 74

Franklin County – 286

Gibson County – 567

Giles County – 351

Grainger County – 169

Greene County – 371

Grundy County – 101

Hamblen County – 1,229

Hamilton County – 5,661

Hancock County – 76

Hardeman County — 801

Hardin County – 401

Hawkins County – 362

Haywood County — 374

Henderson County — 431

Henry County — 216

Hickman County – 231

Houston County – 55

Humphreys County – 105

Jackson County – 106

Jefferson County – 496

Johnson County – 172

Knox County – 4,032

Lake County – 749

Lauderdale County – 423

Lawrence County – 478

Lewis County — 56

Lincoln County – 254

Loudon County – 653

Macon County – 832

Madison County – 912

Marion County – 205

Marshall County – 265

Maury County – 1,081

McMinn County – 489

McNairy County — 316

Meigs County – 98

Monroe County – 366

Montgomery County – 1,734

Moore County – 45

Morgan County — 82

Obion County — 435

Overton County – 134

Perry County – 74

Pickett County — 22

Polk County – 165

Putnam County – 1,544

Rhea County – 502

Roane County – 364

Robertson County – 1,450

Rutherford County – 6,072

Scott County – 104

Sequatchie County – 94

Sevier County – 1,713

Shelby County – 21,492

Smith County – 363

Stewart County — 70

Sullivan County – 806

Sumner County – 3,178

Tipton County – 1,106

Trousdale County – 1,572

Unicoi County – 138

Union County — 120

Van Buren County – 33

Warren County – 403

Washington County – 1,066

Wayne County – 216

Weakley County — 276

White County – 194

Williamson County – 3,269

Wilson County – 2,072

Out of state – 2,783

Pending – 2,954

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 134

Asian – 988

Black or African-American – 20,564

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 81

Other/Multiracial – 15,282

White – 47,702

Pending – 25,885

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 59,628

Hispanic – 18,171

Pending – 32,837

Gender:

Female – 55,092

Male – 54,250

Pending – 1,294

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.