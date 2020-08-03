4 indicted in methamphetamine distribution conspiracy

JACKSON, Tenn. — Four people have been indicted in a methamphetamine distribution conspiracy, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office.

The release says a federal grand jury returned the three-count indictment on Thursday, July 30, charging Jason Kennedy, 43, of Puryear, Colby Criswell, 29, of Greenfield, and Justin Barker and Derick Barker, both of Atlanta.

The release says agents seized a large amount of crystal methamphetamine, money, digital scales, a gun, and various paraphernalia from a Jackson hotel room.

The release says the defendants were arrested July 25.

Criswell is also one of 17 individuals accused of operating a drug trafficking organization in West Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi.

If convicted, the individuals face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years.