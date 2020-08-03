6 West Tennesseans recognized for conservation work

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Six West Tennesseans were among the 16 award recipients across the state honored by the Tennessee Wildlife Federation’s 55th Annual Conservation Achievement Awards.

“We are honored to recognize this outstanding pool of recipients this year,” said Kendall McCarter, chief development officer for the Federation. “Their dedication to conserve our wild places and recruit the next generations of conservationists should be an inspiration to Tennesseans who love and enjoy the great outdoors.”

West TN recipients include:

Z.Cartter Patten Award

Ed Carter of Brentwood, Tenn. Water Conservationist of the Year

David Blackwood of Humboldt, Tenn. Conservation Organization of the Year

West TN Regional Recycle Hub in Henderson, Tenn. Conservation Communicator of the Year

Bill Dance of Collierville, Tenn. On Target Award

Jerry Strom of McKenzie, Tenn. Dan & Cherie Hammond Sharing the Harvest Award

Chad and SaDonna Cardwell of Medon, Tenn. Hunter Education Instructor of the Year

The Tennessee Wildlife Federation has lead the conservation, sound management and wise use of Tennessee’s great outdoors since 1946. Click here to learn more.