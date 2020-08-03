6 West Tennesseans recognized for conservation work

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Six West Tennesseans were among the 16 award recipients across the state honored by the Tennessee Wildlife Federation’s 55th Annual Conservation Achievement Awards.

Tennessee Wildlife Federation

“We are honored to recognize this outstanding pool of recipients this year,” said Kendall McCarter, chief development officer for the Federation. “Their dedication to conserve our wild places and recruit the next generations of conservationists should be an inspiration to Tennesseans who love and enjoy the great outdoors.”

West TN recipients include:

  • Z.Cartter Patten Award
    Ed Carter of Brentwood, Tenn.
  • Water Conservationist of the Year
    David Blackwood of Humboldt, Tenn.
  • Conservation Organization of the Year
    West TN Regional Recycle Hub in Henderson, Tenn.
  • Conservation Communicator of the Year
    Bill Dance of Collierville, Tenn.
  • On Target Award
    Jerry Strom of McKenzie, Tenn.
  • Dan & Cherie Hammond Sharing the Harvest Award
    Chad and SaDonna Cardwell of Medon, Tenn.
  • Hunter Education Instructor of the Year
    Andrew Tweed of Memphis, Tenn.

The Tennessee Wildlife Federation has lead the conservation, sound management and wise use of Tennessee’s great outdoors since 1946. Click here to learn more.

Categories: Local News, News

Related Posts