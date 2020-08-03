6 West Tennesseans recognized for conservation work
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Six West Tennesseans were among the 16 award recipients across the state honored by the Tennessee Wildlife Federation’s 55th Annual Conservation Achievement Awards.
“We are honored to recognize this outstanding pool of recipients this year,” said Kendall McCarter, chief development officer for the Federation. “Their dedication to conserve our wild places and recruit the next generations of conservationists should be an inspiration to Tennesseans who love and enjoy the great outdoors.”
West TN recipients include:
- Z.Cartter Patten Award
Ed Carter of Brentwood, Tenn.
- Water Conservationist of the Year
David Blackwood of Humboldt, Tenn.
- Conservation Organization of the Year
West TN Regional Recycle Hub in Henderson, Tenn.
- Conservation Communicator of the Year
Bill Dance of Collierville, Tenn.
- On Target Award
Jerry Strom of McKenzie, Tenn.
- Dan & Cherie Hammond Sharing the Harvest Award
Chad and SaDonna Cardwell of Medon, Tenn.
- Hunter Education Instructor of the Year
Andrew Tweed of Memphis, Tenn.
The Tennessee Wildlife Federation has lead the conservation, sound management and wise use of Tennessee’s great outdoors since 1946. Click here to learn more.