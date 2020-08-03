81 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; total of 1,187

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 81 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of patients to 1,187.

Health department director Kim Tedford said Monday that patient data will no longer be released each day due to the time-consuming nature of reporting that information.

Tedford says the health department will now report the age ranges and genders of the new patients each day.

The health department says the age range for the most recent cases are 13-years-old to 79-years old.

Of those new cases, there are 71 men and 10 women.

In addition, of those 81 cases, 64 are inmates at the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex.

Fourteen Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, and two of those patients are on ventilators.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 685 (58%)

38301: 374 (31.5%)

38356: 21 (1.7%)

38391: 19 (1.6%)

38366: 15 (1.2%)

38343: 15 (1.2%)

38313: 23 (2%)

38392: 6 (0.5%)

38355: 5 (0.4%)

38362: 12 (1%)

38006: 4 (0.3%)

38302: 1 (0.1%)

38308: 2 (0.1%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 4 (0.3%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 392 (33%)

White: 448 (38%)

Asian: 7 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 43 (4%)

Other/Multiracial: 17 (1%)

Unspecified: 280 (23.5%)

Gender:

Female: 645 (54.3%)

Male: 541 (45.6%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 707 (59.5%)

Not recovered: 330 (28%)

Better: 64 (5%)

Unknown: 68 (6%)

Deaths: 18 (1.5%)

Age: