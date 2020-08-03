Dyersburg police seek information on two Sunday shootings

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that occurred two hours apart, according to a news release.

The release states at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, officers responded to a weapons complaint at the 900 block of Custer Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers discovered 37-year-old Nathaniel McMullen had been struck multiple times by gunfire. McMullen was airlifted to a Memphis hospital and is currently in stable condition.

According to the release, 39-year-old Bobby Joe Claybrook of Dyersburg has been identified as the shooter. Claybrook, described as a 5’8” black male weighing 160 pounds, is considered armed and dangerous. Warrants have been issued for his arrest, charging him with attempted second degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the whereabouts of Claybrook is urged to contact the Dyersburg Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (731) 288-7679, Dyer County Crime Stoppers, or 311.

Additionally, at approximately 4:22 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a call of multiple shots fired in the area of King and McGaughey.

The release states that responding officers discovered two vehicles traveling in the area had been struck by gunfire.

One vehicle was driven by a 50-year-old Ripley man, and the window was struck by a bullet that then became lodged in the rear passenger seat headrest.

The second vehicle, occupied by two teenage Dyersburg residents, was struck in the back windshield by two bullets.

No injuries were reported by the three victims.

Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell says witnesses describe the shooter as a black male armed with an AR-15 style weapon.

It is unclear at this time if the shooting was related to the earlier shooting on Custer Avenue.