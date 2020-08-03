Gov. Lee calls special session of General Assembly

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee has called for a special session of the Tennessee General Assembly to meet on Monday, August 10 to address COVID-19.

According to a news release, Gov. Lee has asked for the meeting to address COVID-19 liability protections, telehealth services, and laws governing the Capitol grounds.

The session will address extending protections to provide legal clarification and certainty for healthcare providers, businesses, schools, and more, according to the release.

The meeting will also address the expansion of telehealth services across the state and areas of the Capitol grounds and surrounding area that have been vandalized or defaced, or had unlawful overnight camping, the release says.