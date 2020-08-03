Henry County issues mask mandate, effective Wednesday

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Henry County Mayor Brent Greer announced Monday that a mask mandate will go into effect on Wednesday.

According to a news release, the recommendation was made by local health officials and has the support of the Henry County COVID Response Team.

“People are sick, it’s that simple,” Mayor Brent Greer said in the release. “In my 20 plus years of public service, I have never faced a situation like COVID-19. In our decision-making postures, it has been very difficult to determine the right direction to take. We are all learning as we go, but that does not excuse or justify delaying making the right decisions. Though difficult and sometimes unpopular, these efforts can help our community gain a path and direction to combat this pandemic. We all have to make personal sacrifices, as well as accept the counsel and advice of the leaders that are trying to direct us through this unsettling time.”

The order will require residents and visitors to Henry County to wear a mask while in public and publicly accessible areas, according to the release. The release says mask should cover the nose and mouth when worn.

The release says signs should also be posted at public entrances, noting the new mask requirement. Those signs can be downloaded or picked up at the Paris-Henry County Chamber of Commerce.

Custom masks developed through the “Mask Up Henry County” campaign will be available Thursday, August 6 at the Paris-Henry County Chamber of Commerce, Paris City Hall, Paris Pediatrics and Eagle Creek Clinic.

A second shipment will be available on Friday, August 14.

The order will go in effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, August 5 and will remain in effect until 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, August 12 unless it is rescinded, continued or renewed, according to the release.