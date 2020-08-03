Increasing Clouds With Scattered Storms

Weather Update: Monday, August 3 —

We start the morning off mainly quiet for most of West Tennessee. We tracked an isolated cluster of storms east across Obion and Weakley counties. Otherwise its been a mild but cooler than average morning with temps in the mid 60s. A cold front located in Arkansas and SE Missouri will shift east into West Tennessee as we go into the late morning. Clouds will increase this afternoon along with a few storms that will likely develop along the front. I don’t expect them to be strong, but brief heavy rain and lightning will be an issue. This evening behind the front, skies may clear briefly before skies fill back in. Unfortunately it looks like most of Tuesday will remain cloudy as well along with perhaps a few sprinkles or light showers in the afternoon.



Storm Team Meteorologist

