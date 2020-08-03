Jackson-Madison County Schools increase safety measures ahead of reopening

JACKSON, Tenn. — On Friday, Jackson-Madison County Schools had 4,500 students signed up for either virtual learning or cyber school.

This morning, 6,200 kids are now on the list.

This comes after Governor Lee’s latest executive order strongly encouraging masks at schools and JMCSS extending the deadline to sign up for either option until Wednesday.

So what if you have a student with a preexisting condition that makes it difficult for them to wear a mask?

“Call the school directly, so they can communicate that with the principals,” said Greg Hammond, Chief of Staff and public information officer for JMCSS.

Governor Lee’s executive order is also allowing contact sports to start this fall.

“One policy that is being continued is for students to work out in pods,” Hammond said.

The school system has also bought hand held thermometers, as well as stand alone thermometers to take students’ temperatures.

The schools and health department will also be working closely to keep everyone informed on cases.

“One, we have to be concerned about safety. Two, we have to be concerned with confidentiality. The students will be in cohorts. As cases start to come up, the families and the classes and families that need to be notified will definitely be notified,” Hammond said.

Hammond says by Friday they should know the total number of students using each method of learning.

Hammond also says the district is working with each school to identify a place on campus for students who have a fever to stay until a parent or guardian can pick them up.