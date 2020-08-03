Mugshots : Madison County : 07/31/20 – 08/03/20 August 3, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/22AMBER JUSTUS Simple possession/casual exchange, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 2/22SHANE DARALE AKINS Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/22SAMUEL BROCK Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/22RICHARD CHUMNEY Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/22MICHAEL DENNIS Schedule II drug violations, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/22LEONARD DODD Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 7/22DARRELL EVANS JR Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/22KAUMAINE FULLER Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/22ACACIS RENEE HALL Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/22CHRISTOPHER ALLEN KELLER Schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 11/22KAREEM CLAY LOVE Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/22JESSIE LEE MALLARD Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 13/22RASHAD MCARTHUR Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 14/22RYAN MONVILLE Hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 15/22CAREN NANGLE Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 16/22BRANDON PURDY Schedule II drug violations, aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 17/22ALEXIS RODGERS Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 18/22KELSIE SCOTT Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 19/22PARIS TRAVIS Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 20/22BROOKLYN WILLINGHAM Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 21/22KELLY YOUNG Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 22/22DOMINKIA ZSOMBONI Hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/31/20 and 7 a.m. on 08/03/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest