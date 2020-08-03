Mugshots : Madison County : 07/31/20 – 08/03/20

1/22 AMBER JUSTUS Simple possession/casual exchange, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

2/22 SHANE DARALE AKINS Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

3/22 SAMUEL BROCK Simple domestic assault

4/22 RICHARD CHUMNEY Simple domestic assault

5/22 MICHAEL DENNIS Schedule II drug violations, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license



6/22 LEONARD DODD Public intoxication

7/22 DARRELL EVANS JR Aggravated domestic assault

8/22 KAUMAINE FULLER Violation of probation

9/22 ACACIS RENEE HALL Failure to appear

10/22 CHRISTOPHER ALLEN KELLER Schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



11/22 KAREEM CLAY LOVE Violation of probation

12/22 JESSIE LEE MALLARD Violation of order of protection

13/22 RASHAD MCARTHUR Violation of probation

14/22 RYAN MONVILLE Hold for other agency

15/22 CAREN NANGLE Disorderly conduct



16/22 BRANDON PURDY Schedule II drug violations, aggravated domestic assault

17/22 ALEXIS RODGERS Failure to appear

18/22 KELSIE SCOTT Failure to appear

19/22 PARIS TRAVIS Violation of probation

20/22 BROOKLYN WILLINGHAM Failure to appear



21/22 KELLY YOUNG Driving on revoked/suspended license

22/22 DOMINKIA ZSOMBONI Hold for other agency













































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/31/20 and 7 a.m. on 08/03/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.